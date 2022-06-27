INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Attorney General Todd Rokita this week asked courts to lift injunctions against three Indiana abortion laws.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a news release from Rokita said his team is taking action.

“Like most Hoosiers, I believe in building a culture of life in Indiana,” Rokita said. “That means protecting the lives of unborn babies and safeguarding the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their mothers. I’ll do everything in my power to advance this mission.”

Rokita is asking courts to lift injunctions on these state laws:

a ban on discriminatory abortions sought specifically because of the unborn child’s race, sex, or disability

a ban on dismemberment abortions, in which living unborn children are dismembered piece by piece

a requirement that parents be notified when a court approves an abortion for a minor child without parental consent (barring extenuating circumstances such as reason to believe such notification could endanger the child)

Rokita already has obtained a court-filed stipulation that halts expansion plans by abortion providers Whole Woman’s Health Alliance and Planned Parenthood in South Bend and Evansville, respectively.