Rokita among 24 state AGs suing federal mask, vaccine mandates in preschools

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is joining a multi-state lawsuit over a federal mask and vaccine mandate centered on preschools.

The mandate applies to all preschool programs funded by the federal Head Start program, which helps children from low-income families prepare for the K-12 school experience. Preschools that receive federal funding would require children as young as two years to wear masks while inside. Meanwhile, preschool staff and volunteers would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rokita is among 24 state attorneys general that is suing federal officials, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Administration for Children and Families.

This is the fourth lawsuit from Rokita and state attorneys general that targets federal mandates from the Biden Administration. Earlier this year lawsuits were filed over vaccine mandates for federal contractors; for private employers with 100 or more employees; and for health care employees treating patients with Medicare and Medicaid.