Rokita, 22 other attorneys general threaten Biden with lawsuits over vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Joined by 23 other states, Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, is calling President Biden’s vaccine mandate disastrous and counterproductive.

The states Attorney Generals wrote a letter asking that President Biden reconsider and reverse his plan. They believe the plan will amount to lawsuits due to illegal use of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

On September 9, President Biden addressed the nation and announced that he will be imposing a vaccination mandate to curb the rise of the delta variant. Employers with over 100 workers are required to be vaccinated or test weekly. The vaccine mandate is also for employees in the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government.

“If the president does not reverse course, he’s going to face lawsuits,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Allowing the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate vaccines alters the constitutional balance of power, which gives states primary authority over such matters.’

The letter also says that states have already taken many approaches in dealing with the virus and whether Biden likes it or not, that is how the constitutional structure is arranged.

Mandating the vaccine might have a reverse effect on what its intended for. It can potentially reduce workers needed in fields like healthcare if workers decide the vaccine or weekly testing isn’t worth it and leave all together.

“This is no idle speculation,” the letter states. “A New York hospital recently announced its plans to stop delivering babies after several staff members resigned in the face of New York’s mandate.”

WANE 15 has learned that 125 employees have left their jobs at Indiana University Health in response to a vaccination mandate from the healthcare provider.