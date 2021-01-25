River otter trapping reaches 600 for season, closes early

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – DNR announced Monday it has closed the river otter trapping season after reaching its statewide quota of 600 otters.

The season was scheduled to run from Nov. 15 – March 15, or until the quota was reached, the DNR said.

The total trapped otters is determined by databases and reporting mechanisms allow for close monitoring of the season’s total harvest. The DNR said that successful trappers are required to register their otter within 24 hours, and regulations require tagging of each pelt at a river otter check station or by authorized DNR personnel.

“Licensed trappers had a successful 2020–21 limited river otter trapping season,” said Geriann Albers, furbearer biologist with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “While the season has closed, DNR is continuing to collect data from legally trapped river otter to help guide future management decisions.”

More information about the river otter trapping season can be found here. To learn more about river otters, visit the DNR website.