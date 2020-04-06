Live Now
Daily 11:30 AM Coronavirus Outbreak Update

Riley Foundation starts emergency fund during virus pandemic

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Screen grab from the Riley Children’s Foundation website.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Riley Children’s Foundation is seeking donations toward a new fund that will provide emergency assistance to the families of hospitalized children facing additional financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riley Relief Fund will also provide support for the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis during the ongoing public heath emergency.

Foundation President Elizabeth Elkas says the virus outbreak is pushing many families further into crisis while they are caring for children with complex medical needs.

Donations can be made at the foundation’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss