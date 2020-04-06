Riley Foundation starts emergency fund during virus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Riley Children’s Foundation is seeking donations toward a new fund that will provide emergency assistance to the families of hospitalized children facing additional financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riley Relief Fund will also provide support for the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis during the ongoing public heath emergency.

Foundation President Elizabeth Elkas says the virus outbreak is pushing many families further into crisis while they are caring for children with complex medical needs.

Donations can be made at the foundation’s website.