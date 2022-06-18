KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Three teenagers who discovered a house on fire helped six people and four animals escape the flames in Kokomo.
Max Campbell and brothers Alex and Julian Lindley, all students at Taylor High School, were dropping off a friend when they saw the fire early Thursday. They knocked on the door but a friend inside thought it was just a prank. But Alex Lindley told them, ‘Dude, your house is on fire.’
Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier praised the teens. He says they saw the fire, alerted the occupants and called 911.
One of the teens says they did the “right thing at the right time.”
