Richmond man dies after his vehicle becomes airborne, flips multiple times and lands on top of him

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Richmond man was killed after his vehicle crossed the center line, became airborne, flipped multiple times and landed on top of him.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Jacob Ridgway revealed William Caleb Miller, 28, of Richmond was traveling south on U.S. 227 when his vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway edge. Miller lost control of his vehicle as he attempted to bring it back onto the roadway. He then crossed U.S. 227 and went off of the right side of the road travelling through the yard of a nearby residence. As the vehicle crossed a driveway, it became airborne and flipped an undetermined number of times.

Miller was ejected and came to rest underneath the vehicle, the press release said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

Investigators report finding approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine and 3 grams of “gray death” which is a potent mixture of synthetic opiods near the vehicle. They also found approximately $1,300.

The crash remains under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results. Excessive speed and drug use are suspected as being contributing factors.

Trooper Ridgway was assisted by the Richmond Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Coroner, and Pardo’s Wrecker.