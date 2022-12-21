INDIANAPOLIS — A Richmond, Indiana contractor was sentenced to federal prison for violating federal lead-based paint laws during HUD-funded renovations and falsifying documents.

A release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana announced Jeffrey Delucio, 54, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison.

Delucio violated the Toxic Substance Control Act during work with his company Aluminum Brothers Home Improvement, according to investigators.

The contractor had received federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help mitigate lead paint hazards in older homes. According to prosecutors, “federal law requires contractors renovating homes with lead-based paint to take certain precautions while working to protect themselves and those living in and around the homes under construction.”

Delucio admitted he failed to follow the laws, leaving lead-based paint chips scattered throughout properties. The properties included a home with a child who already had elevated blood lead levels. In fact, Delucio was contracted to do renovation to address the lead-based paint already in the home.

Employees in Delucio’s company were also improperly trained on lead-safe work practices. Delucio admitted to falsifying employee documents to cover up the lack of training.

“Mr. Delucio put his community, employees, and the environment at risk, including a medically vulnerable child” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “These regulations are in place to ensure the health of Hoosiers for generations to come. We will continue working with the EPA, IDEM, and HUD to prosecute those who do not uphold their responsibility to preserve the environment and the safety of citizens.”

“This wasn’t simply a situation of an environmental crime. Mr. Delucio’s behavior had real-life health implications for families in Wayne County,” IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess said.