DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — State police say the reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls slain during a hiking trip in northern Indiana has grown to $325,000.

Related Content 4 years later, Delphi murders still unsolved

Indiana State Police announced Monday that the reward fund was boosted by an anonymous donation of $100,000.

Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German

The teens were found slain on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on a trail near Delphi.