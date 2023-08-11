TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Residents are pushing back against plans for a pair of underground carbon dioxide storage wells in western Indiana.

Wabash Carbon Services LLC is seeking permits to build two wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties to store carbon dioxide produced in fertilizer production, the Tribune Star reported. Plans call for injecting 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells over 12 years, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

More than 150 people attended a hearing on the project Thursday at Indiana State University. Many residents complained about a lack of communication about the project and the potential for groundwater contamination and accidents that could release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

EPA regulators say the project shouldn’t have any significant environmental impact. Agency officials say they would monitor the wells during the 12 years of injections and for a decade after the work is complete to ensure the wells work properly, the carbon dioxide doesn’t move and drinking water remains safe.