(WANE) — Hunters across the Hoosier state will soon have the chance to apply for reserved spring turkey hunts, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Beginning Feb. 19, hunters who possess a valid hunting license can apply online for the hunts.

The DNR said hunters will be selected through a random computerized draw, and an email will be sent to all applicants when the draws have been completed.

The hunts will take place in several state and federally-owned properties across the state, including three Division of Fish & Wildlife properties in northeast Indiana:

– J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area

– Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area

– Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area

Applications must be submitted by Mar. 19, according to the DNR.