Republicans vote down another Indiana teacher pay boost plan

FILE – In this April 16, 2019 file photo, teachers cheer during a rally at at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Democratic proposal to immediately boost Indiana teacher pay by $100 million a year by stretching out payments to a teacher pension fund has been rejected by a Republican-controlled committee.

The Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee voted 8-4 along party lines Thursday against the Democratic plan.

That extra $100 million then would have boosted funding for the state’s Teacher Appreciation Grant bonus program by 267% this year.

Estimates show the average bonus to a teacher in a northern Indiana district could have increased from about $700 to nearly $1,900.

Holcomb and legislative Republicans maintain major spending actions should wait until next year, when a new state budget is written.

