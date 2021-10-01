Republicans brush off critics, approve Indiana redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers have given final approval to their party’s redrawing of Indiana’s congressional and legislative districts, brushing aside objections that the new maps give them an excessive election advantage and dilute the influence of minority and urban voters.

The Indiana Senate voted 36-12 and the House 64-25 Friday with no Democratic support for the plan, advancing it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.

Political analysts say the new maps that will be used through the 2030 elections protect Republican dominance.

The GOP has a 7-2 majority of Indiana’s U.S. House seats and commanding majorities in the state Legislature.