Republican Spartz wins hard-fought Indiana US House race

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Victoria Spartz gestures during an interview in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Victoria Spartz has won a hotly contested congressional district in central Indiana, extending the GOP’s decades-long hold on a seat that was a top target of Democrats.

Spartz defeated Democrat Christina Hale after a campaign largely fought in the northern Indianapolis suburbs amid a national trend of suburban women moving away from Republicans under President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press called the race for Spartz on Wednesday after a second day of counting of mail ballots, including tens of thousands in Hamilton and Marion counties.

