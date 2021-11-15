Republican legislators split on prospects of Indiana tax cut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s fast-growing tax collections have some Republican lawmakers looking to push through tax cuts during the upcoming legislative session even as that move faces skepticism.

An economy spurred by federal COVID-19 relief spending has the Republican leader of the Indiana House saying tax cuts are a “huge priority goal.”

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said Monday he expects the GOP-controlled House would support cuts to the state’s 3.23% individual income tax rate or expanded credits to reduce what income taxes are owed. Senate Majority Leader Mark Messmer of Jasper, however, said he believed the state should “proceed with extreme caution” when it comes to tax cuts.