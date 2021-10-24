Congressman Jim Banks’ professional Twitter account suspended for ‘targeting’ post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Republican 3rd District Representative Jim Banks announced Saturday that his official congressional account was suspended from Twitter.

Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT.



I won’t back down.



I’ll be posting on my personal account for the time being.



Please Retweet this message and follow me -> @Jim_Banks.



Big Tech must be held accountable! — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 23, 2021

The social media site took action after a Tweet that Banks posted on October 19 commenting on Dr. Rachel Levine, who is openly transgender. She became the first female four-star ranking admiral with the Department of Health and Human Services.

My statement on being censored for tweeting a basic truth and banned from using my official account at @RepJimBanks👇 https://t.co/N5MBvJKz6g pic.twitter.com/bwQxhRAUOO — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) October 23, 2021

The Tweet has since been removed by Twitter, and redirects viewers to a statement on the platform’s notices of suspension.

Twitter’s policies on hateful conduct “prohibit targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.” The website goes on to say:

In some cases, such as (but not limited to) severe, repetitive usage of slurs, epithets, or racist/sexist tropes where the primary intent is to harass or intimidate others, we may require Tweet removal. In other cases, such as (but not limited to) moderate, isolated usage where the primary intent is to harass or intimidate others, we may limit Tweet visibility…

On his official congressional account, Banks currently has more than 75,000 followers. He has just under 10,000 followers on his personal account.

Banks is also under criticism for signing a letter as the “ranking member” of the Select Committee to Investigate the breach of the Capitol on January 6.

Banks, a Columbia City native, states that he will be posting from his personal Twitter account for the time being.