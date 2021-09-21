Republican control of Indiana Senate likely set with new map

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Indianapolis. The proposal for the new Senate election districts released Tuesday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature intends to give final approval by the end of next week for all of Indiana’s congressional and legislative seats.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican-drawn redistricting plan for Indiana’s state Senate appears set to secure the party’s control of the chamber for another decade.

The proposal for the new Senate election districts released Tuesday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature intends to give final approval by the end of next week for all of Indiana’s congressional and legislative seats.

The redistricting based on population shifts from the 2020 census creates one new likely Democratic Senate seat in Indianapolis as most rural counties across the state lost population and the Indianapolis area added residents. But no significant shifts look likely from the current 39-11 Republican supermajority in the state Senate.