Report on 2019 plane crash that killed 3 Indiana men delayed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two years after a plane crash killed three Indiana men in Montana, the government has yet to release a final report.

The National Transportation Safety Board had said it would likely take a year to complete a report on the August 2019 crash that killed Evansville residents Grant Weythman, Tim Arnold and Allen Eicher.

But the NTSB says delays began when the investigator assigned to the case was reassigned to the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in California. Then coronavirus concerns prevented federal investigators from going to accident sites or to see airplane manufacturers last year.

The NTSB says the report on the Montana crash likely won’t be longer than two pages when it does come out.