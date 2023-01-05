(WANE) — A new report revealed Indiana saw wage growth over the last year that fell just show of the average national growth.

Data from ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights showed Indiana’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 7% in December 2022, which coincided with a median annual salary of $54,900.

These statistics fell slightly short of the national averages, which were 7.3% and $56,700, respectively, according to the data.

The data also showed the largest pay increases were seen in young workers ages 16-24, workers in leisure and hospitality and workers who switched jobs in the last year.

ADP’s Pay Insights is a new pay measure that uniquely captures the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period.