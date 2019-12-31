Report: Fetal remains from Indiana abortion doc’s home cannot be ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Fetal remains stored at the home of a former Indiana abortion doctor cannot be identified, according to a preliminary report on the investigation by the Indiana attorney general’s office.

In a news release Tuesday, state Attorney General Curtis Hill said that based on the “poor condition of the fetal remains and unreliable nature of the accompanying records,” his office was unable to make independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains.

It was September when authorities found 2,411 fetal remains sealed in individual bags inside more than 70 boxes stacked in the garage of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Illinois home. The discovery set off an investigation that led to searches of Klopfer’s now-shuttered clinics, including one in Fort Wayne.

Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary.

After the remains were found, Hill said they were likely from abortions performed from 2000 through 2002. Now, according to the preliminary report, Hill said the remains appear to be from abortions Klopfer performed in Indiana from 2000 through 2003.

:From the time we first learned of the gruesome discovery of these remains, we have sought to exercise our statutory authority with great care and prudence,” said Hill. “This case exemplifies the need for strong laws to ensure the dignified disposition of fetal remains, like those passed by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016 and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019.”

Click here to read the attorney general’s preliminary report.

The remains are set to be interred in a “respectful and dignified manner” in accordance with state law, Hill said.