Report: Elkhart Police Department must track use of force

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — An external study has found an Indiana city’s police department treats residents with roughness and the offending officers are seldom held accountable.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the assessment of the Elkhart Police Department was made public on Thursday. Mayor Tim Neese ordered it this year following the release of video showing two officers repeatedly punching a handcuffed man.

The report says a lack of discipline has harmed the department’s reputation with the public and morale within its ranks.

The study recommends improved tracking of officers’ use of force and an examination of racial bias among officers.

