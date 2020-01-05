Report blames 65 Indiana child deaths on abuse or neglect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — A new report shows that 65 Indiana children died from abuse or neglect during 2018, the same number as the last year-long review.

The Indiana Department of Child Services said it investigated 242 child fatalities that happened in 2018, determining that 26% of those deaths were from abuse or neglect.

Northwestern Indiana’s Lake County had the most abuse or neglect deaths during 2018 with eight, while central Indiana’s Madison County was next highest with five.

Those deaths occurred while the child services agency has struggled with high turnover among caseworkers and a jump in cases blamed on more drug-addicted parents.

