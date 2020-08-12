Rep. Banks visits WANE 15 to discuss Trump’s executive orders and a recent bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Congressman Jim Banks stopped by WANE 15 on Tuesday to share his thoughts on President Trump’s recent executive orders and a qualified immunity bill he is working on.

Trump’s Executive Orders:

“I think a big reason why the president did what he did; hopefully Congress will come to it’s senses and pull together in agreement in the coming days,” Rep. Banks said. “It’s the August recess, but all of us are waiting to hear that an agreement between Pelosi and McConnell has come to terms so that we can go back and vote on it.”

Recently Introduced Bill:

Rep. Banks also spoke on his recent bill to implement qualified immunity as a law saying he wants to provide reassurance to police officers.

“I wanted out law enforcement agencies in the state of Indiana to know that I support them. I support what they do,” Banks said. “There’s a lot of others out there as well. I introduced the bill last week, and I don’t know if it will go anywhere, but I want to be on the right side of the debate.”

The House and Senate have both issued separate legislation on qualified immunity, both for an against it, but nothing has been passed.