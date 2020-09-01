Rep. Banks’ controversial bill receives criticism from challenger, questions from constituents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Support Peaceful Protest Act recently introduced by Representative Jim Banks is causing a lot of discussion on Social Media.

Banks aims to take federal benefits from rioters.

The bill, introduced last week on the anniversary of the March on Washington, is designed to punish violent protesters.

“[The bill] seeks to be a deterrent from those protesters and thugs that are causing violence in the streets to think twice before they participate in actions like that,” Rep. Banks said.

If the bill passes, enhanced federal benefits would be taken away from those who are arrested and convicted on riot felony charges.

Related Content Rep. Banks introduces bill to take federal benefits from rioters

“It happened in Democratic run big cities all over America, they are turning a blind eye and not enforcing the law to crack down on these riots that are causing violence, we had deaths occur in the streets in the recent days,” Banks said.

These crimes include acts of violence, looting or vandalism at a protest. Banks told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the American people feel unsafe and they want their leaders to rise up and do something.

His challenger, Chip Coldiron (D), weighed in on the matter. Coldiron said that the bill will make the situation worse or have no impact at all. He added that if Rep. Banks was really concerned with the situation, he’ll be talking to groups like the NAACP or the Changemakers.

“It’s not going to get passed in the House of Representatives, Rep. Banks knows that, he is just trying to get his 15 minutes of fame and get another interview with Fox News and try to further his career with the Republican Party,” said Coldiron. “He really is just a career politician and this is why he introduces these radical bills”.

The bill states that if someone is convicted of a federal offense that took place during a protest, the court shall add an additional penalty forcing that person to pay an order of restitution to law enforcement.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee asked the Congressman about some of the criticism he is receiving and some questions viewers had, he decided not to respond.