Rep. Abbott named Humane Society of U.S. Indiana Legislator of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Humane Society of the United States presented State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) with the Indiana 2020 Legislator of the Year Award on Friday.

The recognition comes after Rep. Abbott worked on a bill to end the possession, sale, transfer or breeding of exotic or dangerous and wild animals. The bill was heard in 2020 in committee but was not voted on.

“Hoosiers have good reason to be proud that Rep. David Abbott is leading efforts to help protect the public from dangerous encounters and animals suffering in roadside zoos,” said Indiana State Director for the Humane Society of the United States Samantha Morton. “We are pleased to honor him with this award and thank him for his persistence and leadership.”

Rep. Abbott’s efforts have continued into the new year with House Bill 1398, or the Club Protection Act. The act is designed to would address “roadside zoos” throughout the state that allow patrons to take pictures while either holding or being in close contact with animals like lions, tigers and bears.

“Bad actors taking advantage of these types of animals for personal gain is inhumane at best, and potentially lethal at worst,” Rep. Abbott said in a release. “That legislation was designed to protect both animals and humans from harm. I love animals, and hearing stories of their treatment is downright disheartening.”

To learn more about Rep. Abbott’s bill at iga.in.gov, or more about the award at humanesociety.org.