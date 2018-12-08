Renovations set at Indiana University dorms plagued by mold

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana University will start a $56 million renovation project next summer to address ongoing mold problems at two Bloomington campus residence halls.

A Board of Trustees committee approved a proposal Friday to move up planned renovations of the Foster and McNutt residence halls by two years.

The Herald-Times reports Bloomington campus Provost Lauren Robel says a full renovation is the only way to eliminate the mold trouble.

Officials blame an unusually humid and rainy summer for the mold and say nearly 1,800 dorm rooms have been remediated.

Officials say the projects will begin in May 2019 and be finished for the fall 2020 semester. The work will make about 2,300 beds unavailable, meaning some upperclassmen won't be able to live on campus as dorm space will be provided for freshmen.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com