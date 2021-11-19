Renewed Indiana pot legalization push faces GOP opposition

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A renewed push for Indiana to join more than two-thirds of states with some form of legalized marijuana use appears to face the same roadblock from Statehouse Republicans.

Legislative Democrats and the state Democratic Party united this week in support of marijuana legalization, arguing that it could benefit those wanting to use it for medical purposes, create new jobs and become an additional tax revenue source for the state.

The Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t taken any action on legalization bills submitted over the past decade.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said the state shouldn’t make such a big change just to “chase dollars.”