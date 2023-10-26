FORT KNOX, Ky. (WANE) — A Plymouth Indiana man’s remains will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery after he was identified through DNA analysis in August of 2022.

Army Private David S. Whipple

Army Private David S. Whipple was killed during World War II as a 27 Materiel Squadron, 20 Air Base Group member when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting occurred until the surrender of the land in April and May of 1942. In the surrender, thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members, including Pvt. Whipple, were captured and confined to Prisoner of War (POW) camps.

In the camps, men were subjected to a 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp where more than 2,500 POWs died during the war. According to historical records, Whipple died July 26, 1942, at 23 years old, and was buried in common grave 225 in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery.

In March of 2018, the unidentified remains of common grave 225 were exhumed and taken by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for analysis. Whipple was identified on August 15 2022 through analysis.

On November 3 Army Pvt. David S. Whipple will be buried in Arlington National Cemetary with graveside services performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation.

Whipple is currently memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.