Remains of missing service dog found after early-morning rollover crash

Indiana State Police say two vehicles collided on an interstate ramp early Thursday morning. A white Ford Fiesta overturned, and a service dog that was inside fled the scene, later succumbing to its injuries.

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — Police say the remains of a service dog have been found following an early-morning rollover crash in Northeast Indiana.

At 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police say a two-vehicle crash occurred on a ramp on Interstate 80/94 eastbound that resulted in a 2017 Ford Fiesta rolling over. Though no injuries were reported by the passengers of the vehicles, a service dog named Jack was reported missing.

Jack, the small Terrier service dog, appears to have died as a result of a rollover crash early Thursday morning.

The small brown/white Terrier was trained to assist the hearing impaired. The dog was missing for hours after the crash until later Thursday when INDOT workers found what they believe to be the remains of Jack. Police believe he suffered fatal injuries at the time of the original crash.

State Police expressed their condolences to the family and thanked concerned citizens who offered to help locate Jack.