Remains found in house that burned after man evaded arrest

GOODLAND, Ind. (AP) — Police say human remains have been found in a house in northwest Indiana that caught fire after a man officers were trying to take into custody fled inside the residence.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department says it’s awaiting DNA test results to positively identify the remains found Thursday.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that police received a call Thursday morning about a 40-year-old man who was out of control and destroying a house in Goodland, about 30 miles northwest of Lafayette.

Officers tried to arrest the man using stun guns and pepper spray, but he eventually fled into the home, breaking windows before it caught on fire.