INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Registration is officially open for Put and Take pheasant hunts, Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources announced.

Registration started at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until the end of the hunt period or until hunts are sold out, DNR said.

The hunts take place Nov. 18-26 in designated Fish & Wildlife areas including Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. Registration is first-come, first-served and costs $30 per hunter.

Hunters must possess a valid hunting license and a game bird habitat stamp to hunt pheasants. The bag limit is two pheasants per person, per day. Learn more on DNR’s website.