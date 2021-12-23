Red-faced Indiana town pushing year’s last paycheck to 2022

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Local government employees in an Indiana city will have to wait until next year to get their last paycheck for 2021. Portage officials said they can’t cover paychecks on Dec. 31.

The money won’t be available until Jan. 3. Portage typically has 26 paydays a year but has 27 this year. Portage Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas said letting employees know sooner would have interrupted work in her office, especially for the payroll clerk.

Rivas says the clerk’s “phone blows up” when controversies erupt. Former Mayor John Cannon is offering interest-free loans to city workers until Jan. 4, especially if they need money for automatic deductions from their bank accounts.