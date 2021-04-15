Red Cross offers free home fire safety resources with national ‘Sound the Alarm. Save a Life’ campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is encouraging residents to pledge to prepare to protect their homes and families from the deadly threat of home fires by signing up for free preparedness resources as part of the national “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” campaign.

The Red Cross is encouraging Hoosiers to sign up for free home fire preparedness resources which include escape plans and tips for talking with children. Preparedness appointments will be virtual to safely support families amid the pandemic. The Red Cross added that it will work with fire department partners on the potential to install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so.

“Planning and preparation are key to keep families and communities safe during a home fire,” said Leslie Montgomery, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, our staff and volunteers are dedicated to continuing this important lifesaving mission.”

To pledge to prepare and sign up for a free virtual home fire safety presentation, visit https://rdcrss.org/3g9Cj6Z.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE:

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it. Test your smoke alarms monthly.

Check the manufacturer's date of your smoke alarms. If they're 10 years or older, they should be replaced. Follow your alarm's manufacturer instructions.

Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.