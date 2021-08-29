Red Cross deploys Indiana volunteers in response to Hurricane Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a close-up view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosier volunteers for the Red Cross are preparing to aid the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida intensifies.

The Indiana Region is deploying volunteers and Emergency Response Vehicles to assist those who will be impacted by the storm.

“Hurricane Ida will cause substantial impact to many people across the Gulf Coast, but our Red Cross volunteers prepare for disasters of this magnitude,” said Chad Priest, regional CEO of the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Our volunteers will be there before, during and after the storm to help communities in their recovery efforts.”

Deployed volunteers will assist individuals and families with sheltering, emotional and mental support, emergency assistance and recovery help to guide them through their next steps after Hurricane Ida. The Emergency Response Vehicles are deployed to assist with storing and volunteers handing out food, water, and supplies to those affected.

