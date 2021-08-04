Red Cross begins deploying Indiana volunteers to western wildfires

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross announced it has begun sending volunteers to help provide relief over 90 large wildfires in 13 western states.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 97 large wildfires across Montana, Idaho, Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and Minnesota. The American Red Cross said it is providing wildfire relief through shelters and evacuation centers, meals and more. As the fires continuing to grow, so does the need for more volunteers to support relief efforts.

“Our colleagues in the west are working around the clock to assist those who have been affected by this year’s unprecedented fire. Our volunteers are ready to deploy and assist responders to provide necessary resources needed to sustain support,” said Leslie Montgomery, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region.

The Indiana Region said it has currently sent two volunteers with more in the pipeline to be deployed. If anyone is interested in becoming a disaster action team member, visit www.redcross.org/dat for details.