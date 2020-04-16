Red Cross announces virtual classes for disaster response amid COVID-19

In response to COVID-19 concerns, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has shifted its in-person classes to virtual classes to ensure trained volunteers are available to provide vital services.

These classes will be offered virtually through Zoom. You can sign up here.

A schedule for the classes is as follows:

Disaster Basics: An Orientation

April 20, 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

“Zero to Hero”: Begin a Trainee, Finish a Responder

April 22, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. & April 23, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Mass Care: An Overview

April 27, 9:30 a.m.–10 a.m.

Shelter Fundamentals

April 27, 10 a.m.–2p.m.

Feeding Fundamentals

April 28, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Distribution of Emergency Supplies Fundamentals

April 29, 1 p.m.–4 p.m.

Disaster Assessment Part I: Conducting Detailed Damage Assessments

May 4–6 (Take at your own pace)

Disaster Assessment Part II: Map Meet-Up

May 7, 1:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

The Red Cross also released the following statement:

The American Red Cross responds to approximately 64,000 disasters a year—most of them localized events. Our trained volunteers provide emotional support, financial assistance and information to help those affected begin the process of recovery. There are immediate needs for volunteers to support their communities. Participants can register as a new or current Red Cross volunteer and receive basic skills training to respond to local disasters, such as fires or severe weather events.