Record year expected for northern Indiana’s RV industry

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Industry leaders believe growth in recreational-vehicle production won’t ease up in northern Indiana in 2022.

A forecast released by the RV Industry Association projects a record shipment of about 580,000 vehicles this year, an increase of 34% from 2020 and 14% more than the previous highest mark in 2017. That forecast anticipates 4% growth next year to about 600,000 units.

The association says the production figures show how more people have turned to outdoor activities since the COVID-19 pandemic. Several thousand people work at dozens of RV manufacturing and supply factories in and around Elkhart County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss