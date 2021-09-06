Record year expected for northern Indiana’s RV industry

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Industry leaders believe growth in recreational-vehicle production won’t ease up in northern Indiana in 2022.

A forecast released by the RV Industry Association projects a record shipment of about 580,000 vehicles this year, an increase of 34% from 2020 and 14% more than the previous highest mark in 2017. That forecast anticipates 4% growth next year to about 600,000 units.

The association says the production figures show how more people have turned to outdoor activities since the COVID-19 pandemic. Several thousand people work at dozens of RV manufacturing and supply factories in and around Elkhart County.