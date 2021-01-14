Quarter-million Hoosiers 70 and older set to receive COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 250,000 Hoosiers ages 70 and older have scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Thursday.

The total includes more than 125,000 individuals ages 70 to 79 who scheduled their vaccines Wednesday, the first day of their eligibility. It does not include Hoosiers who are being vaccinated in their long-term care facilities.

Individuals age 70 and older account for about 11 percent of the state’s population but represent 42 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 78 percent of deaths in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Eligible Hoosiers can register by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

A list of who is currently eligible to receive vaccine is posted at https://ourshot.in.gov. Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.