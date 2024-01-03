INDIANAPOLIS — A Reelsville man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

In a press release, Indiana State Police reported 39-year-old Matthew Hopper preliminarily faces a Level 5 Felony charge for possession of child pornography.

ISP indicated that its detectives began looking into Hopper in March 2023. At the time, investigators received a cyber tip report about a specific account that had possibly received child pornography images or videos.

Following detectives’ investigation, a warrant for Hopper’s arrest was granted via the Putnam County Circuit Court. The warrant was then executed, and Hopper was taken into custody without incident.

Hopper is now being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, Hopper could face a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

The tip police received about Hopper came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation and enticement-type crimes to the NCMEC.

In a press release, ISP officials noted that crime tips related to child pornography — particularly if you know the exploited child — can be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

For more information, visit the ISP’s ICAC Task Force website here.