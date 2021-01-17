Push for Indiana minimum wage increase likely stalled again

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. Holcomb will have a low-key start to his second term on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic that has dominated the past year continues looming over the state. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A renewed call by Democrats for an increase to Indiana’s minimum wage isn’t winning over Republicans who control the Statehouse, with the governor saying his goal is to help workers advance beyond low-paying jobs.

The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. The Democratic plan would boost Indiana’s to $10 an hour beginning in 2022 then in $1 stages until it reaches $15.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wants more state-funded job training to assist people into better-paying careers.

Democratic Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary argues housing, food and household costs have spiked since the last increase.