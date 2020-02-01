Push dropped for Indiana law requiring youth bicycle helmets

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bike bicycle safety helmet_261824

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana legislator is dropping his push for a new law requiring all youths to wear protective helmets while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property.

Safety advocates had backed the proposal that would have given police officers the option to issue tickets with maximum $25 fines to violators under age 18 or impound the riding device until the child is shown to have a proper helmet.

Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg says he modified his bill to focus on providing free helmets to youths because many legislators considered a helmet requirement too intrusive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss