MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WANE) — A pursuit from a traffic violation ended in a head-on collision with an Indiana State Police officer Thursday.

At 2:40 Master Trooper Barry Bischoff was patrolling State Road 109 when he noticed a blue car driving over the posted speed limit. Bischoff checked the vehicle speed, determining the car was going 88 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver refused and attempted to flee. This caused a short pursuit with other officers getting involved. Ahead of the vehicle Trooper Corey Bell attempted to de-escalate the situation by deploying stop sticks. The fleeing vehicle saw the stop sticks and made an abrupt u-turn heading back towards the pursuing law enforcement. The driver crossed the center line avoiding Trooper Bischoff’s vehicle but colliding with Sgt. McCutcheon’s police car head-on.

Ford Mustang involved in head-on collision with officer

The driver of the blue Ford Mustang, Dustin Scott Powell, 34 of Knightstown, was transported to the hospital for a medical check and then taken to Henry County jail where he was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement a level 6 felony.

Sergeant Coley McCutheon was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.