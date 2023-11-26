STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan man has been arrested following a chase through Fremont Indiana.

In a press release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched just after 9:30 a.m. on an assist with a vehicle pursuit from Branch County Michigan Sherriff’s Office. Branch County indicated that the vehicle was heading southbound and it was a dark-colored Pontiac Montana with no license plate. Officers were also told that stop sticks had been previously used on the vehicle.

Once officers arrived in the area stop sticks were deployed on County Road 700 on Fremont Road. The suspect vehicle struck the stop sticks with 2 previous deflated tires, causing a third tire to become deflated. The pursuit then continued through the town of Fremont on State Road 827 where the vehicles’ speeds were varying from 40 to 55 mph. A second set of stop sticks were deployed near County Road 300 N, but the vehicle avoided hitting them.

The chase continued until the vehicle stopped in the 2400 block of North CR 200 W where the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A Steuben County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was deployed and apprehended 53-year-old Kevin Wayne Elliot of Allen, Michigan. Elliot was injured by a dog bite to the left buttock from K-9 Klara. He was treated at Cameron Hospital.

During the arrest, a small amount of suspected Methamphetamine was allegedly found in Elliot’s possession.

Elliot was preliminarily charged, once cleared by medics, with;

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Elliott remains held in Steuben County Jail on a $3,000.00 bond. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be sought in Michigan by the Branch County Sheriff’s Office.