(WANE) — Ahead of the anticipated men’s basketball rematch between Indiana University and Purdue University, Purdue warned people to watch out for potential ticket scams.

On Tuesday, the university said campus police were investigating reports of ticket scams on GroupMe and Facebook Marketplace.

Police also said the scammers have been trying to impersonate Purdue students and have even utilized Purdue ID cards of actual students

“We understand the demand for basketball tickets is extremely high right now, but we ask that those looking to purchase tickets remain alert and vigilant,” said Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete.

People can report fraudulent tickets to the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221.