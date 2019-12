WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University officials have approved plans for new buildings on the West Lafayette campus that will house the school’s bands and data science programs.

Plans for the $20 million Bands and Orchestra Building will give dedicated space to Purdue’s more than 30 ensembles, concert bands and jazz bands.

Construction will be paid for with private donations.

The new $40 million Data Science Building will be four stories with classrooms and research space.