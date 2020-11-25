Purdue to give staff $750 bonuses for `heroic’ pandemic work

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University plans to reward its faculty and staff with a $750 bonus for their “heroic work” keeping the West Lafayette campus open during the coronavirus pandemic.

School officials announced Wednesday that more than 15,000 faculty, staff and graduate student staff hired before Sept. 1, 2020, will get the money in their checks in December.

Part-time staff will get a pro-rated amount.

The Journal & Courier reports that Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated faculty and staff in a campus-wide letter sent Wednesday morning for getting through the in-person portion of the fall semester. He called the bonus an “appreciation award.”

