Purdue sets enrollment record at West Lafayette campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue University announced Monday that an unanticipated jump in the number of out-of-state accepted admissions offers has in part resulted in a record fall enrollment of 49,639 undergraduate and graduate students at its West Lafayette campus.

The incoming freshman class is a record 10,191 students which far exceeded the university target of 8,450 students.

“Through the hard work and persistence of our faculty and staff, and exceptional cooperation of our students, we were able to stay open and deliver a safe residential learning experience despite COVID-19,” said Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity. “We continually hear from families and students about our ability to keep tuition affordable and the exceptional quality of our academic programs. Families and students also have shared with us that the success of the Protect Purdue Plan and the way we navigated the first year of the pandemic made their decision to come to Purdue that much easier.”

Other West Lafayette campus enrollment highlights are:

* Graduate enrollment: 11,613, surpassing last year’s record enrollment of 10,014.

* Professional degree enrollment: 925.

* Undergraduate residency: Indiana students, 18,063; U.S. non-Indiana students, 14,912; and international students, 4,126.

* Total enrollment by gender: women, 21,178; men, 28,461.

* Total enrollment by ethnicity: Black or African American, 1,351; Asian, 5,196; Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 30; Hispanic/Latino, 2,970; American Indian/Alaska Native, 68; and two or more races, 1,874.

* Total enrollment in West Lafayette, 49,639.

* Polytechnic Statewide, 708. Purdue Polytechnic Institute degrees are offered in Anderson, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Lafayette, New Albany, Richmond, South Bend and Vincennes.