Purdue says fall enrollment set record at nearly 50,000

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University says it has nearly 50,000 students this fall, a record fueled by a freshman class of about 10,200.

Purdue says it was surprised by an increase in out-of-state students accepted for admission.

Families told Purdue that they were impressed by the school’s response to COVID-19.

Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president, says more than 83% of the campus has been vaccinated.

He says students also have been “very good” about wearing masks indoors.

Purdue was expecting 8,450 freshmen but greatly exceeded that number.