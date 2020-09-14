Purdue reports record enrollment at West Lafayette campus

Student volunteers and leaders help move in freshmen during Boiler Gold Rush orientation in August. Purdue announced new record enrollments for the West Lafayette campus and first-year students. (Purdue University photo/John Underwood)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Purdue University has a record number of students enrolled at it’s main campus in West Lafayette.

The university released enrollment numbers on Monday. The 46,114 students enrolled includes 35,122 undergraduates, over 18,000 of whom are Indiana residents and over 8,700 of whom are considered domestic minorities. The incoming class of 8,925 students includes 4,367 Indiana residents.

To deal with the growing number of students, Purdue opened two new campus residence halls, a new science teaching lab building and more dining options.

Purdue also announced that four- and six-year graduation rates for students who entered in 2016 and 2014, respectively, increased to record highs of 62.6% and 83.3%, an increase over last year’s 60.6% and 82.2%. The one-year retention rate stands at 94% of the class that entered last year.

Purdue University Fort Wayne enrollment numbers will be released later this month.