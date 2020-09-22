Purdue reports 21 farm fatalities occurred in 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) An annual study by Purdue University shows 21 people died in work -related deaths on farms in Indiana in 2019. That’s the fewest number of documented cases since 2013.

The data was compiled by the university’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program. The program has been monitoring farm-related deaths for nearly 60 years compiling data from news reports, web searches, personal interviews and voluntary reporting from extension educators and individuals. The release of the report coincides with National Farm Safety and Health Week.

It shows that tractors and skid steer loaders were involved in at least eight of the 21 documented fatal farm incidents. Three of the victims were children under the age of 5, while 11 were 60 or older.

“The continued incidence of tractor rollovers indicates that a greater focus on the value of Rollover Protection Structures (ROPS) – especially on tractors used for mowing – could prove beneficial,” stated the report.

The report also highlighted the continued need for injury prevention educational programs for those 18 and younger. You can view the entire report here.